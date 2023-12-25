Raiders DB aims NSFW trash talk at Chiefs in locker room after Christmas Day win
Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Trevon Moehrig had plenty to say after shutting down the Chiefs passing game in a Christmas win.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs surprisingly lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon. Given the game was between AFC West rivals, it's not surprising that the Raiders had a lot to say after the fact.
Antonio Pierce kept matters classy, as did Maxx Crosby. Given this is the Raiders we are talking about, the lack of trash talk from the Vegas locker room is a bit shocking. However, not every Raider was perfect. They rarely are.
The Chiefs struggled in the passing game, with Mahomes throwing one pick-6 and nearly tossing another interception late in the contest. The Raiders are right to brag about their effort, even if most of that is done internally. One Raiders defensive back took his boasting to social media, making a Christmas reference in the process.
The grinch won on Monday, that's for sure.
Raiders earned the right to talk trash on Monday
Trevon Moehrig took to his instagram live to talk trash. The Raiders still have a lot of work to do if they are to make the playoffs, though, as they're a game under .500 and several games back of the final AFC Wild Card spot. The AFC West remains in play as well, but the Chiefs would have to lose out.
The Raiders ought to enjoy their bragging rights for now. If we've learned anything about the Chiefs, it doesn't last long. Vegas further exposed the Chiefs receiving corps on Monday, as only Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce have established themselves as top-level targets for Mahomes. Yet, even Kelce was upset on the sideline, so much so that Andy Reid felt the need to explain postgame.
"He went back in and did a nice job. Things happen. Emotional game," Reid said. "Travis is emotional, and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit. But it all works out."
The Raiders secondary had the Chiefs in shambles, and rightly so.