Raiders plan to stop Patrick Mahomes in years to come is utterly embarrassing
The Las Vegas Raiders plan to stop Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn't going to work.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won three Super Bowls in his six years as starting quarterback. In that time period, he has owned the AFC West, winning the division every year.
The goal of every NFL team heading into the offseason is to find a way to stop Mahomes and the Chiefs from a threepeat. The Las Vegas Raiders reside in the Chiefs division, so their model is more important than most, as they'll face Kansas City at least twice next season.
Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce has a unique mindset to stop Mahomes, as he referenced Michael Jordan's Bulls dynasty as a way Mahomes reign of terror may come to an end.
“We’ve got the Jordan Rules and we’ve got what I’m calling now as long as I’m here, the Patrick Mahomes Rules,” Pierce said on Maxx Crosby’s The Rush Podcast. “You remember when Jordan was going through it with the Pistons, all those guys in the ’80s before he became Air Jordan, the Pistons used to whip his [behind]. Any time he came to the hole: elbows, feeling him, love taps. We’re in his head, mentally, physically, emotionally, spiritually."
Raiders 'Jordan Rules' motivation won't help them beat the Chiefs long term
There are a couple of issues with Pierce's mindset here. First, the Jordan Rules were eventually ruled ineffective, as even the Pistons ran into a wall once the league office opted to reward MJ's stardom with player-friendly officiating. In the NFL, Mahomes receives the same benefit, and quarterbacks are protected far more than Jordan ever was in the 90's. Simply driving Mahomes into the ground is not going to stop the Chiefs -- if anything it will help them thanks to the requisite penalty yardage to come.
Las Vegas ran into a struggling Chiefs team around Christmas and pulled off a surprising upset. That footage should be used consistently when the Raiders face a likely-favored Chiefs team simply to show that defeating Mahomes is possible.
The Raiders-Chiefs rivalry has been rather one-sided over the years, but any extra-curricular hits to Mahomes and his skill-position friends will only add to Kansas City's flawed perception that seemingly everyone is doubting them.
Do not fall for the trap. The only way to beat Kansas City is to build a better team. For now, the Raiders aren't all that close.