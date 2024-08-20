Raiders reason for making Gardner Minshew QB1 really isn’t complicated at all
By Lior Lampert
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Antonio Pierce recently announced that veteran Gardner Minshew beat second-year pro Aidan O'Connell for the 2024 Week 1 starting gig.
With the competition officially over, Pierce elected to roll with an established commodity like Minshew rather than the unknown upside of O'Connell. However, additional factors ostensibly influenced the decision-making process -- some more complex than others.
But per Vic Tafur of The Athletic ($), one element of Minshew's game ultimately secured his spot atop Las Vegas' depth chart.
Tafur reported that a meeting between Pierce, general manager Tom Telesco and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy sealed the deal for Minshew. The Las Vegas brain trust deemed the NFL journeyman "a better fit for the offense right now."
Raiders' reason for naming Gardner Minshew QB1 makes plenty of sense
Getsy's offensive scheme has typically predicated on quick passes, which stresses timing and rhythm. Minshew is a seasoned vet who is better equipped to handle that play style. Moreover, the 28-year-old's precision as a passer and underrated mobility make him agreeably suited for Las Vegas' current infrastructure.
Minshew has proven he can keep an offense afloat and is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign with the Indianapolis Colts. He completed 62.2 percent of his passes for 3,305 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season across 17 games (13 starts).
Notably, the Raiders made a considerable investment in Minshew this spring. They signed him to a two-year, $25 million contract, including $15 million in guaranteed money. A financial commitment like that presumably signaled he'd get the first crack at being Las Vegas' starter.
Nonetheless, as Tafur points out, Minshew surprisingly had a clear upper hand in the positional battle. Even the Raiders insider was shocked at how Pierce and the coaching staff approached the situation:
"... while many assumed (myself included) that Minshew would have to separate himself [from O'Connell] during the competition, it was the other way around."
After all, O'Connell started all nine contests during Pierce's run as the interim head coach. The Raiders sideline general even gave the 2023 fourth-round pick first-team snaps to begin the offseason. That was seemingly a sufficient enough sample size to determine that Minshew is the best option moving forward.