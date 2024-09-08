Raiders remind Chargers that Jim Harbaugh can’t bring franchise one key thing
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Chargers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off the 2024 NFL campaign in a battle between AFC West rivals. But by the looks and sounds of SoFi Stadium, it's hard to tell who the home team was.
Black and silver jerseys flooded the stands -- despite the game being in Los Angeles. Even with head coach Jim Harbaugh making his highly anticipated return to the pros against a divisional foe, Raiders fans ostensibly had an enormous presence.
Raiders remind the Chargers that HC Jim Harbaugh can’t fill the seats himself
As you can see, Raider Nation travels well. They pretty much brought The Black Hole into their opponent's house. It's a disappointing development for the Chargers, especially in the inaugural home contest of the year.
Dating back to the franchise's time in Oakland and L.A., Las Vegas has notoriously had one of the more passionate fan bases in the league.
Ironically, the Chargers had better attendance rates than the Raiders at home and on the road in 2023. Moreover, Las Vegas shockingly had the lowest turnout in football on a per-game basis.
Considering the Raiders faithful packed out the bleachers and represented the squad in full force, those numbers are jarring. Perhaps it's more a testament to the organization's recent relocation to Sin City. Regardless, supporters of the Sliver and Black showed up and showed out in Inglewood.
Like the Raiders, the Chargers left their famous hometown (San Diego), though fans didn't seem to follow them. Nonetheless, Los Angeles superfan Merrianne Do went viral last season for her passion and wide range of emotions during a Monday Night Football broadcast.
Ultimately, Harbaugh and the Chargers got the last laugh. They defeated the Raiders 22-10, sending Las Vegas fans home with a loss. The Bolt Gang felt outnumbered, but maybe that could change if Los Angeles continues winning.
Harbaugh's debut as the Chargers' sideline general should instill hope around the City of Angels, which will improve fanship. The team played tough, hard-nosed football to beat the Raiders, an approach a community can rally around.