Raiders reward star Maxx Crosby with reworked contract
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby was a fourth-round pick in 2019 from Eastern Michigan, and he has not missed a game during his five-year career. He comes off a season in which he finished with personal bests in tackles (90) and sacks (14.5), and finished fourth in the voting for the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Crosby brings a lot to the party every time he suits up. He’s made a habit of spending time in opposing backfields, and not just when it comes to chasing down quarterbacks. He is a big reason the Raiders made significant improvement from 2022 when it came to the defensive side of the ball. It’s safe to say that the organization has taken notice.
Las Vegas Raiders show Maxx Crosby maxx respect
The three-time Pro Bowler had his current contract reworked (via ESPN’s Adam Schefter). It’s a big-time thank you to one of the best players in the league at his position. It adds up to a $6 million raise in 2024, and additional money in 2025.
"The Raiders wanted to reward their leader, culture setter, and one of the best players in the league with the intent of keeping him in Las Vegas for years to come,” explained Schefter. “No new years were added to Crosby’s deal, meaning the 26-year-old still has three years left on his current contract."
This was a different football team once the club parted ways with head coach Josh McDaniels. In stepped promoted linebackers coach Antoino Pierce, and the intensity level increased. The club finished 5-4 under Pierce, including 3-1 in their final four outings. Each of those wins were against each divisional rival, the highlight a Christmas Day 20-14 surprise of the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.
Crosby pushed the Raiders to remove the interim label from Pierce, and they obviously agreed with that move. The five-year pro epitomizes Pierce’s philosophy, and it’s no surprise that the Raiders have rewarded him with this revised contract.