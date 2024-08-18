3 emergency Raiders trades to solve quarterback dilemma for Antonio Pierce
By John Buhler
Saturday night did not go according to plan for the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Dallas Cowboys. If only Gardner Minshew II had played well, we would not be having this discussion. Instead, the Silver and Black looked pedestrian at best under center in their 27-12 preseason defeat at home to America's Team. Aidan O'Connell looked inconsistent as well, and no, Carter Bradley is not a solution to be had.
This frustrating preseason defeat led to Pierce acting a certain way at the podium. He thought he had two quarterbacks, but may not even have one. Minshew can be an excellent player in this league, but he is not consistent enough to be a reliable NFL starter. O'Connell is an NFL quarterback, he is probably nothing more than a stop-gap at this point of his career. He is only in year two, though...
So what I am going to do today is outline a series of possible late-preseason trades to help rectify the issue at hand at quarterback for the Raiders. In truth, they should probably just ride it out with Minshew and O'Connell and see what happens, but the Raiders cannot have the worst quarterback situation in the division and for things to go smoothly in Pierce's first full season at the helm of it.
Let's start by prying away a player off the team that just run the Raiders ragged in the NFL preseason.
3. Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance
Not going to lie, former San Francisco 49ers draft bust Trey Lance looked pretty good in the preseason game for the Cowboys. He completed 15-of-23 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he had seven carries for 34 yards and an additional trip to pay dirt. He showed glimpses of why he was a first-round pick out of North Dakota State by the 49ers way back in 2021.
Here is what I think could be a decent trade offer to bring Lance over to the Raiders immediately.
With the Cowboys already having Cooper Rush as a more than capable backup, Dallas has the ability to move on from Lance if they so choose. Lance may be making slightly more this season than what a 2025 fourth-round pick from the Raiders could be valued at. However, the Raiders would get a one-year trial run to see if Lance could be the face of the franchise they have long been searching for.
Truth be told, I do not think the Cowboys are going to want to trade high on this asset just yet.
2. Atlanta Falcons QB Taylor Heinicke
This could be interesting, and just might work. Admittedly, the Raiders trading for Atlanta Falcons third-stringer Taylor Heinicke may be just more of the same when it comes to already having Minshew and O'Connell on the roster. However, Heinicke has shown a knack for being able to pick up an NFL offense very quickly. Unfortunately, he is not usurping Kirk Cousins or Michael Penix Jr. with Atlanta.
If the Raiders are so desperate to have an answer at quarterback, here is what it will take for Heinicke.
We are looking between $2.5 million and $3 million changing hands in this hypothetical trade. Heinicke would come cheap, and could start for the Raiders right away like he did in Atlanta last year and with the Washington Commanders previously. Atlanta gets a fifth-round pick back to help offset losing their 2025 third-round pick to the New England Patriots in the deal to acquire Matthew Judon.
This is not a sexy move, but it could work. Conversely, the Raiders can sign Heinicke if he gets cut.
1. Detroit Lions QB Hendon Hooker
Financially, I think the ideal target for the Raiders to acquire here would have to be Detroit Lions' second-year pro Hendon Hooker. He looked marvelous in their preseason defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs. Hooker completed 12-of-15 passes for 161 yards, as well as scoring a rushing touchdown for the Lions. Detroit already has a capable backup in Nate Sudfeld to provide Jared Goff some comfort.
Two years removed from his college career-ending injury, Hooker looked like he did with Tennessee.
Here is what it may take to get Hooker to Las Vegas and help take some major pressure off Pierce.
The dollars and cents make sense here because we are only talking about less than $2 million in assets changing hands. Of course, I would want more than a seventh-round pick for Hooker. I would ask for a fourth-round pick and settle for a fifth-rounder. I don't think you can get a third-round pick for Hooker this soon into his NFL career. If he was healthy coming out, then I think that would work.
For now, I would look long and hard about trying to bring Hooker to Las Vegas to save the Raiders.