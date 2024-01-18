Rangers could add secret weapon for World Series defense
In just a few short weeks, the Texas Rangers will begin their World Series title defense. They may get some unexpected help from the minor leagues as well.
By Curt Bishop
Last October, the Rangers went on an improbable run to capture their first World Series title in franchise history. There were plenty of heroes along the way, such as Nathan Eovaldi, Jordan Montgomery, Corey Seager, Jonah Heim, and Jose Leclerc.
But when spring camp opens for the Rangers, some new faces will arrive, a few of which are coming from within the organization. This means that some unexpected help could arrive as they try to defend their title.
Last summer, Texas selected outfielder Wyatt Langford from the University of Florida. He was the second ranked prospect in last year's draft class and No. 4 in the minor leagues by CBS Sports.
On Wednesday, the Rangers announced that both Langford and right-handed pitcher Jack Leiter will be invited to the team's spring camp next month.
Rangers invite 2023 top pick to spring training
Langford will now have a chance to shine and show the Rangers what he is capable of.
The young outfielder has already earned significant praise from Rangers manager Bruce Bochy.
"This Langford kid, I've already had the chance to see him. He's special. Every step of the way, he just kept putting up those numbers. He'll come to spring training. We're going to be open minded," Bochy said in December. "It's going to be competitive. He'll have a chance to make the club."
So, not only are the Rangers high on Langford, but they also have chosen to give him the chance to earn a spot on the big-league roster out of spring training.
"If we think they're ready, then they'll be on the team," Bochy said of Langford and other young prospects.
Texas already has Evan Carter, Leody Taveras, and Adolis Garcia patrolling the starting outfield spots, but Langford could potentially nab the fourth outfield spot. If all goes according to plan, he could find himself in the Rangers lineup with a chance to help them defend their title.
The 22-year-old appeared in 44 games acorss four minor league levels last season, posting a slash line of .360/.480/.677 with 10 home runs. He also stole 12 bases, walked more than he struck out, and picked up 19 additional extra-base hits.