Rangers fans take Astros trolling to next level during Adolis Garcia World Series AB
Texas Rangers fans didn't stop trolling the Houston Astros just because the ALCS ended. During the World Series, they motivated Adolis Garcia with boos.
By Mark Powell
Texas Rangers fans will never forget.
The Rangers defeated the Houston Astros in a drama-filled ALCS which went seven eventful games. In Game 5, Adolis Garcia started a benches-clearing incident thanks to a Bryan Abreu hit by pitch. Martin Maldonado defended Abreu, and Garcia tried to get in his face. Abreu was suspended two games, which is to be served at the beginning of the 2024 season.
Garcia got the last laugh in that series, as Astros fans ruthlessly booed him in the Rangers final two wins in Houston. GM Chris Young thought that sort of vitriol was unique to Garcia, and was impressed with how he handled it.
"I've never seen a player get booed the way he did," Young said. "And to see the way he responded and the way he put the team on his back and carried us, it once again speaks to the character of the person. He's a tremendous player, tremendous competitor, great teammate, everything that we want."
As for Garcia, he considers controlling his emotions a strength.
"October is different, in every sense -- the emotions, the fans, everything is different," the Cuban-born Garcia said in Spanish. "But thankfully, I've always been able to control my emotions and keep being myself."
Rangers fans troll Astros in Adolis Garcia's at-bat
The Astros caught some strays in the World Series, as Rangers fans even booed Adolis Garcia in his first at-bat in hopes of motivating him to come through with another big RBI. Much to their delight, it worked.
With the RBI, Garcia equalled David Freese of the St. Louis Cardinals for the most runs batted in in a single postseason. Garcia now has 21 RBIs in the playoffs this year.
Garcia's red-hot bat has carried over from the ALCS into the World Series as the Rangers try to win their first trophy.