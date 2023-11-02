Rangers star may have taken a jab at former team, and it's not Corey Seager
Nathaniel Lowe couldn't be happier to win a World Series with the Rangers. But he may have taken a shot at his old team, the Tampa Bay Rays.
By Curt Bishop
The Texas Rangers are World Series champions for the first time in franchise history.
With a 5-0 win on Wednesday night in Game 5 of the World Series, the Rangers put the final nail in the coffin and officially defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks.
First baseman Nathaniel Lowe played a key role in the Rangers finally erasing the ghosts of 2010 and 2011. He joined the Rangers in 2021 and went through a few down seasons with the team.
All of that changed in 2023 when the Rangers flew under the radar to capture their first-ever title. After the game, Lowe was interviewed by Ken Rosenthal, and the star first baseman described what made the Rangers such a special group.
But while describing the greatness of the Rangers, he may have taken a subtle shot at his old team in the Tampa Bay Rays.
"It's so hard to get emotionally invested in some teams because of the business aspect of things," Lowe said. "But you know we've got such a good group here, so outside of players we've got good people. It feels like we have a championship group, and we really did a great job of finishing here on the road."
Lowe praises Rangers efforts, possibly throws shade at Rays
While Lowe didn't directly mention the Rays, it could be surmised that the star first baseman might have been referring to them when he mentioned the business aspect of baseball.
The Rays are a smaller market team, which makes it hard to make certain moves. The business aspect certainly plays a role in how smaller market teams operate.
The Rays reached the postseason in 2019 and 2020, Lowe's first two seasons in the Major Leagues, even reaching the World Series in 2020. Lowe was not an everyday player with the Rays, though.
The 28-year-old has had a chance to blossom into one of baseball's brightest stars during his time in Texas.
But it's always possible that Lowe wasn't specifically referring to the Rays, but rather discussing what sets the Rangers apart from other organizations.
Texas faced a lot of adversity this year, ultimately reaching the postseason as a Wild Card team. But the Rangers got hot in the postseason and ultimately reached the pinnacle of success.
Lowe may have simply been expressing his gratitude for being a part of the first Rangers team to win it all.