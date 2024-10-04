Ranking the 4 current WNBA head coach openings
The WNBA playoffs are rolling on, but the Golden State Valkyries, Chicago Sky, and Los Angeles Sparks and Atlanta Dream are all going fishing for their new head coaches.
Chicago let go of head coach Teresa Weatherspoon after only one season with a 13-27 record. Some have suggested that she was fired due to the unfolding of the exit interviews.
The Chicago Sky won their first WNBA championship in 2021 and have been dysfunctional since. Since winning the title, the franchise has had four head coaches. Whoever lands this role will have their hands full with uncertainty.
Los Angeles let head coach Curt Miller go after two short seasons with a combined 25-55 record. Based on the roster build from each year of his tenure, the argument can be made that he underperformed. Needless to say, the Sparks will be a heavily sought-after opportunity.
The Valkyries will be entering their first season in the WNBA. Golden State will have an expansion draft on Dec. 6 and they will have the opportunity to build a solid foundation. With the ownership selecting a strong president and general manager, the next item on the list will be to find an outstanding head coach.
Lastly, the Atlanta Dream has been deferred after the franchise moved on from Tanisha Wright. With huge free agency decisions needing to be made and a roster that should be contending, what is next in The Peach State?
Let's see how the three head coaching openings rank
4. Chicago Sky
Chicago is the less attractive opening in the market because of the constant dysfunction. The franchise has had four head coaches since their first championship title.
The organization struggles to promote its players and brand at times. Throughout Angel Reese's rookie campaign, the Sky didn't promote or push their star rookie as frequently as other candidates in any race, whether it was MIP, MVP, or ROTY.
Not to mention, the organization didn't stand up for Chennedy Carter and their players during the verbal abuse from a fan after the hip check to Caitlin Clark earlier in the season.
Chicago failed to get in front of the season-ending surgery for Reese in an effective fashion. The Baltimore native had to explain why she wouldn't be able to play for the rest of the season on social media.
Weatherspoon's firing is still a mystery when coaches haven't been let go after worse results. She was hired for the sole purpose of being able to develop this young team and provide this organization with confidence, toughness and a winning mindset.
Whoever the next coach is will have to question whether or not they will be able to build something. With a roster that features three strong core players in Reese, Carter, and Kamilla Cardoso, the expectations will slightly increase but is that enough? Should there be that many expectations with other glaring roster holes?
3. Golden State Valkyries
The second-ranked coach opening would be Golden State because of their limitless potential and possibilities. Owners Joe Lacob and Peter Guber will be the most hands-on ownership group in the league.
Ultimately, the NBA and WNBA are different, but Lacob's experience building the Golden State Warriors into a dynasty will be a fruitful blueprint to follow. The Valkyries already have more resources when it comes to practice and training facilities.
Golden State will have a locker room in the Chase Center and will play in the arena. With the expansion draft, the franchise will be able to set a great foundation for their roster.
The Valkyries will have the chance to select players who are not deemed protected in the expansion draft and they will have the opportunity to select one unrestricted free agent. Golden State could end up landing players who didn't quite fit in their last destination or rookies who were top-notch in college but didn't crack the WNBA due to roster space.
Unlike the Sky, the coach selected for this role will have the opportunity to ease in. A new franchise is likely to hold on to a coach to create consistency and stability.
2. Los Angeles Sparks
Despite the Sparks letting go of Miller for whatever particular reason, the franchise has a historical value. Los Angeles is one of the original WNBA teams from the inaugural season of the league.
The Sparks have three titles and look to get back to their championship ways. 2016 was the last time that the franchise won a title. Whoever, the franchise hires as their next coach will have their work cut out for them (in a good way).
Los Angeles' core players include Dearica Hamby, Rickea Jackson, Cameron Brink, Zia Cooke, and Lexie Brown (when healthy). The team is young but able to compete but still has potential for a lot of improvement just with internal development.
Brink is still recovering from an ACL tear but is expected to bounce back, Jackson finished her rookie season with style and grace, while there were glimpses of greatness from Cooke (when given the opportunity). Hamby was outstanding and won Most Improved Player and was the clear leader of the team.
The current roster could use some more veteran players and a second scoring option until Brink or Jackson takes over for that role.
Sparks LA Sports (ownership) continues to show their investment in the franchise but general manager Raegan Pebley will have her work cut out for her. The Sparks have had a revolving door at the head coaching position similar to the Sky.
Pebley will need to select a coach who can develop talent and provide a level of competition. Throughout the season, the Sparks seemed disorganized at times and the level of effort wasn't there (in spurts).
Los Angeles will need to make a wise selection in this year's draft because they won't have that 2026 pick that belongs to the Seattle Storm. If this team can draft strong this offseason and flip a veteran star, they will be back in the playoff conversation.
1. Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream ended the season barely squeaking into the postseason with a 15-25 record. Atlanta was swept 2-0 in the first round for the second consecutive year.
Atlanta lost to the New York Liberty this year in the opening round and lost to the Dallas Wings in 2023. A lot of frustration came from the team underperforming. Wright often struggled with cultivating an offense that could generate quick points or in the halfcourt. Rhyne Howard typically had the ball in her hands because Jordin Canada was out at the beginning of the season.
When Canada returned, the ball didn't move and it stuck in one place. The Dream looked unorganized at times — they played a lot of one-on-one basketball and they turned the ball over a lot.
The Dream job will be attractive because you have a franchise player in Howard, a true point guard in Canada and Tina Charles may be willing to return for another season in her storied career.
Atlanta's roster makes this an intriguing opportunity because they are built to contend now and you have pieces you can move or develop. Allisha Gray is another cornerstone piece for the franchise and would benefit from a motion offense. Atlanta has solid resources and the organization from top to bottom is in solid shape and is functional.