Ranking the 5 best QB performances of the 2024 NFL season so far
By Quinn Everts
Four weeks into the 2024 NFL season and one of the biggest conversations has been quarterback play. Statistical production from the league as a whole has been down and many have been quick to diagnose why.
While that may be true overall, though, that only makes some of the best performances we've seen from signal-callers this season stand out even more. In particular, these five performances have been eye-popping, starting with the last game of Week 4 that wowed fans across the country.
1. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions: 18/18, 292 yards, 3 TD (1 receiving), 155.8 passer rating (Sept. 30)
Jared Goff literally couldn't have completed more of his passes on Monday Night Football against the Seahawks. At one point, he got so bored of completing passes that he decided to catch one from Amon-Ra St. Brown for a touchdown. Goff had been a little shaky in his first three games, so it was a welcome sight for Lions fans to see him get back on track in a historic way on Monday.
2. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals: 17/21, 266 yards, 3 TD, 158.3 passer rating (Sept. 15)
Murray posted the only perfect passer rating in a game this season by picking apart the Rams in Week 2. He probably could have run these stats up even more, but all three of his touchdowns came in the first half and Arizona was blowing out Los Angeles by the middle of the second quarter, meaning Murray did a lot of handing off in the second half. This was also the game when the public realized that Kyler to Marvin Harrison Jr. was going to be as good as advertised.
3. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders: 21/23, 254 yards, 3 TD (1 rushing), 141.7 passer rating (Sept. 23)
This game from Jaylen Daniels will probably always be remembered as his "coming out party." He set the NFL record for highest completion percentage by a rookie, introduced himself to the NFL world, and shut the door on the Bengals win one of the best single passes of the season.
4. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 24/30, 289 yards, 4 TD, 146.4 passer rating (Sept. 8)
A "locked in" Baker Mayfield is still one of the most fun players to watch in the NFL. In Week 1 against Washington, we saw prime Baker. He was the first overall pick in the 2018 draft because of his accuracy, and it was on full display here.
5. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens: 12/15, 182 yards, 2 TD, 14 rush, 87 yards 1 TD, 139.4 passer rating (Sept. 22)
Completing 12 passes in a game usually won't land you on any "best of" lists, but Lamar Jackson is different — for a few reasons. Firstly, he completed those passes for 182 yards, meaning he averaged over 12 yards per attempt. Secondly, he tacked on 87 rushing yards and a touchdown to that already-efficient day, including a first-down run to seal the win. Lamar is special.