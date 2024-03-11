Ranking 5 best Vikings Kirk Cousins replacements if he signs with Falcons
The Minnesota Vikings will face stiff competition for Kirk Cousins' services. Here are the potential alternatives.
The Minnesota Vikings want to re-sign Kirk Cousins, but at "their price," per NBC Sports' Mike Florio. It's hard to imagine the Atlanta Falcons letting Cousins slip through the cracks if Minnesota isn't willing to spend competitively. Even less than a year removed from a torn Achilles, the 35-year-old Cousins has the talent to materially change Atlanta's fortunes in the wide-open NFC South.
That said, Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the front office are surely canvassing the offseason landscape for alternative options at QB. Jaren Hall and Josh Dobbs probably won't cut it for a full season. The Vikings are built to contend, with Justin Jefferson offering a cheat code to whichever QB ends up under center for Minnesota.
Russell Wilson is off the table, but a few interesting veterans remain in the free agent market. Then, of course, there is the NFL Draft in April. The Vikings own the No. 11 overall pick, in prime position to either select a mid-tier QB prospect or trade up.
Here are their best options, ranked.
5. Vikings can turn to steady hand of Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett was mostly a spectator last season for the Washington Commanders. Sam Howell was given full control of the offense in his sophomore campaign, a worthwhile experiment that ultimately fell flat for a team in flux. Now, the Commanders have a new coach and, powered by new ownership, a chance to really move in the right direction. That direction probably won't involve Brissett.
The thing is, Brissett can probably still start. He profiles more comfortably as a stopgap than a franchise pillar, but he has experienced success in starting roles before. Brissett's career record leaves much to be desired (18-30), but he generally manages the offense at a high level. He has 51 career touchdowns compared to 23 interceptions, with a 61.3 percent completion rate.
Brissett can use his legs to extend plays and pick up chunk gains, too. He has 15 career rushing touchdowns. That dynamism could appeal to the Vikings, who will need something special to offset the loss of Cousins' powerful arm.
It has been a while since the 31-year-old took control of an offense, but Brissett profiles as one of the more reliable free agency bets — and surely an affordable one — if that's the route Minnesota decides to take.