Ranking the available 3-and-D wings in 2024 NBA free agency
By Ian Levy
Multiple 3-and-D wings are an essential component for any contending team. The Boston Celtics are as strong an argument for this roster-building strategy as you're likely to find, winning a title with Derrick White, Jrue Holiday, Jalen Brown and Jayson Tatum all fulfilling the archetype.
3-and-D wings come in different shapes and sizes, with different levels of versatility and different amounts of additional offensive skill. But this year's 2024 NBA free agency class is loaded with options, from rising stars to inexpensive, plug-and-play options off the bench. For these rankings, I only considered players who are legitimately positive defenders. If you're looking for pure shooters who play on the wing, you can check out those rankings here.
NBA free agent 3-and-D wing rankings:
Backup options
9. Gary Harris, unrestricted free agent
Harris has struggled to stay healthy the past few seasons and his size (6-foot-4) means his defensive impact is more directed at guards than wings and forwards. Still, he competes hard at the defensive end, has made 37.0 percent of his career 3s and should be a relatively inexpensive option.
8. Taurean Prince, unrestricted free agent
Prince made 39.6 percent of his 3s with the Lakers last season but he's definitely more of a standstill shooter, not someone who provides much gravity with his off-ball movement. But he makes up for that with the strong defensive chops and the size and strength to move up a position and defend 4s and even small ball 5s.
7. Nic Batum, unrestricted free agent
Batum is definitely in the twilight of his career but he showed last season that he still has a lot to contribute — starting 38 games for the Clippers, hitting 39.3 percent of his 3s and continuing to play tough defense and smart, connective basketball at the other end. With his experience and length, he should be a very intriguing option for several contenders.
6. Saddiq Bey, restricted free agent
Bey's defense is definitely the weaker half of the equation and he'll be coming off an ACL injury at the beginning of next season. But he's a strong, physical wing whose made 35.2 percent of his career 3s, is still just 24-years-old and almost certainly won't have an offer sheet matched by the Hawks as they look to rebuild.
5. Isaac Okoro, restricted free agent
Okoro was a big problem for the Cavaliers' spacing because defenses just didn't respect his outside shot and would eagerly collapse on the paint. But he's improved a ton as a shooter and made 39.1 percent of his 3s last season. If he keeps upping his volume and hitting at that percentage, defenses are going to have to adjust. With his elite wing defense he's someone with plenty of upside.
Starters
4. Caleb Martin, player option
Martin doesn't have the greatest track record as a shooter, making just 35.3 percent of his 3s over the last two regular seasons for the Heat. But he's hit an eye-popping 42.6 in the postseason and his strong defense and ability to play the 4 make him a much more viable 3-and-D option that his career 3-point shooting alone would indicate.
3. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, player option
Caldwell-Pope may decide to stay with the Nuggets but he's the best 3-and-D role player on the market. He doesn't quite have the size to deal with bigger wings but he can defend point guards comfortable, something that's a stretch for most of the players on this list. He's also won titles with two different teams and made 40.3 percent of his 3s over the past five seasons. He's the exact kind of player every contender needs.
Stars
2. OG Anunoby, unrestricted free agent
The Knicks are going to make a big push for Anunoby and it's easy to see why. He was a transformative presence after they acquired him from the Raptors mid-season and left a giant hole when he went down with an injury in the playoffs. Anunoby can defend all five positions and brings ceaseless energy and attention at that end of the floor. He's not an elite shooter, but he's a very good one, making 37.6 percent of his career 3s.
1. Paul George, player option
George is at the top of these rankings mostly because of everything he offers besides his 3-and-D skills. He's aging and dealt with injuries and so probably isn't the top-tier defender he once was (or that Anunoby still is). But he's a better shooter with a much more complete offensive game. He can be a secondary creator, the primary initiator for some lineups or simply slide over to being a purely 3-and-D role player, depending on the situation.