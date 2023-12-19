Ranking the 5 best LeBron James Christmas Day performances
No NBA player has played more on Christmas, than LeBron James. Here are his five best performances on Christmas Day.
4. 2012: Finals rematch versus the Oklahoma City Thunder
There was a lot at stake going into this Christmas Day game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Miami Heat. This was the first time both teams were meeting since Game 5 of the 2012 NBA Finals and what would become the first of four meetings of LeBron James and Kevin Durant on Christmas.
Miami led throughout most of the game, but it was a nip-and-tuck battle between them. The largest lead of the entire game was 12 points, which happened very early in the game. We saw eight total lead changes and nine total ties as both teams needed to win.
LeBron and Durant both had something to prove in this. LeBron had to prove that beating them in the NBA Finals wasn't a fluke and Durant was trying to prove the exact opposite. Both put on a great show for the viewers.
Durant had 33 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists. LeBron had 29 points, 8 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals and 1 block, going 12-for-20 from the field and 5-for-5 from the free-throw line. In this matchup, LeBron would come out on top with a 103-97 victory.