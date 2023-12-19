Ranking the 5 best LeBron James Christmas Day performances
No NBA player has played more on Christmas, than LeBron James. Here are his five best performances on Christmas Day.
2. 2010 triple-double versus the Lakers
The summer of 2010 had the Los Angeles Lakers winning their fifth title in the Kobe Bryant era and was the summer when LeBron James, Dwayne Wade, and Chris Bosh teamed up in Miami. This Christmas Day matchup between the Lakers and Heat was a potential teaser and for a LeBron James vs. Kobe Bryant finals.
Unlike other LeBron and Kobe battles, this game wasn't even remotely close. The moment the Heat took the lead, with six minutes left in the first quarter, they would never let it go and would win by 16 points.
The Heat were led by LeBron James who had 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 4 steals and shot 8-for-14 from the field, 5-for-6 from 3, and 6-for-6 from the free throw line. At the time, LeBron became the fourth player to have a triple-double on Christmas Day, joining Oscar Robertson, John Havlicek, and Billy Cunningham. (Russell Westbrook in 2013 and Draymond Green in 2017 would join this list). This was the sixth total triple-double and was the first time someone had a triple-double on Christmas in 40 years.
The historical significance of LeBron being the fourth player ever, now one of six, to have a triple-double on Christmas and winning the game by 16 points, is why this performance by LeBron is second on this list. The only reason it's not first is because LeBron needed this last performance to reshape his legacy.