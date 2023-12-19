Ranking the 5 best LeBron James Christmas Day performances
No NBA player has played more on Christmas, than LeBron James. Here are his five best performances on Christmas Day.
1. 2012: LeBron's revenge against the Mavericks
The 2011 NBA Finals was one the worst things that ever happened in LeBron James' career. He lost to the Dallas Mavericks in six games and played the worst playoff series of his career while having prime Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh as his teammates. This series was one the Heat should not have lost.
The beginning of the 2011-12 NBA season was put on hold due to a lockout. The NBA season started on Christmas Day and the very first game was between the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks. That means that this was the night the Mavericks were receiving their championship rings.
There was a message that LeBron needed to send to the entire NBA in this game against the team that humiliated him in the Finals. He proved that he was coming to win it all. He had 37 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks and shot 11-for-19 from the field and 15-for-19 from the free throw line.
Even though the final score was 105-94, this game wasn't even close. The Heat were winning 97-65 at the end of the third quarter. The Heat didn't even need to play the fourth quarter at all to win this game.
This ranks as LeBron's best performance on Christmas Day his stat line was out of this world and he blew out the team that humiliated him in the Finals. Also, he was kicking off what would become his third MVP season and his first season of winning the NBA Finals.