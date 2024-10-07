Ranking the best players who could be available in the WNBA expansion draft
The expansion draft for the new 2025 WNBA franchise the Golden State Valkyries will be held Dec. 6, the first expansion draft since 2008 when the Atlanta Dream entered the league. It's also the first of what could be many with Portland and Toronto joining the league in 2026 and more expanstion potentially on the horizon.
In this WNBA expansiond draft, all 12 teams can protect up to six players each, while all others will be available for selection. The players who are available for selection include all athletes each franchise holds rights to as of the end of the 2024 season. The Valkyries will be able to pick a maximum of one player from each team and only one 2024 unrestricted free agent. They also will be able to make trades in exchange for not drafting someone.
So, Golden State has the opportunity to shake things up around the league by grabbing some key role players from any team. While they won't be drafting players like Caitlin Clark or A'ja Wilson, they can build a deep roster to prepare for their first season.
There are some key names that can be on the market when the draft begins. Lets run through the top four names that can be available.
1. Haley Jones
The Atlanta Dream have a deep roster of guards on their roster which has resulted in the lack of playing time for Haley Jones. Atlanta also just fired head coach Tanisha Wright after three years. It's likely that the Dream won't protect Jones despite her being a top pick just a few years ago. The Stanford alum thrived in San Jose as a standout player and was known for her versatility, basketball IQ, and leadership for the Cardinals.
She has not been able to fully show that on the Dream, averaging just 16.2 minutes per game in her past two seasons in the league. With those lack of minutes she has still managed to average 3.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game. But in college, she was a standout player averaging 13 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game while shooting 46.9 percent. Jones was drafted as the No. 6 overall pick in 2023.
Despite not having an immediate impact she shows great potential for improvement and development. If she can steady her shooting and get more consistent on offense, her all-around skill set is a great foundation for growth. She can be a great addition to a new franchise bringing her elite rebounding, defensive skills and playmaking ability.
2. Nika Mühl
After having a standout senior season at UConn, Mühl got attention for her exceptional defensive skills and playmaking, especially in the NCAA tournament. In her final season for the Huskies, she developed into a critical player, helping fuel a deep run in the tournament. From her impressive performance, she was then drafted with the No. 14 overall pick by the Seattle Storm in the 2024 WNBA Draft.
But this season she barely saw the floor as she averaged just 3.6 minutes in 16 games. On a veteran-heavy Storm team, she likely won't be protected when it comes to the expansion draft. However, through her time in college, she showed that she is a unique defender as she was able to lock down Caitlin Clark last March. Normally she would be guarding the opposing team's best perimeter players and is consistently able to limit them in scoring. She took home two Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards and was drafted specifically for her defensive skills.
It is also worth mentioning that her teammate at UConn was Paige Bueckers and the two are very close friends to this day. Bueckers is the prospective first pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft and while the order has not been announced, Bueckers has appeared to express interest in the team on social media. When the expansion to Golden State was announced Bueckers took to social media to show her excitement for the team, so it could be a Huskies reunion in San Francisco next season.
3. Lexie Hull
The Indiana Fever have a solid young core right now that they will be determined to keep together. And while Lexie Hull found herself in the rotation late into the season, it could just happen that she is left unprotected.
This season, she averaged 5.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.1 assists through 19.7 minutes per game. But it was her performance in the second half of the season that stood out most. She came off the bench and showed off her lights-out shooting ability helping fuel a Fever run.
She made significant strides, became a key player for the Fever and played an essential role in the team's rotation, especially on defense, where her hustle and versatility shined. However, she also was a reliable 3-point shooter as she got more comfortable in catch-and-shoot situations, which allowed her to stretch the floor and create more space for the Indiana playmakers. So, while she fits in well with Indiana's young talent group, her injuries and slow start to the season can come into factor when Indiana chooses to protect players.
4. Kate Martin
With one of the deepest rosters in the league, the Las Vegas Aces have a lot of players that they will want to protect most. That also means they have some of the younger players to lose which includes a fan favorite Kate Martin. After getting drafted at the No. 18 overall, she averaged 2.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.9 assists per game while averaging 11.5 minutes per game on the floor. Martin started only two games as a rookie, and while she earned a roster spot for the entire WNBA season, she did not have a full spot in the Aces lineup.
Despite being the sidekick of Clark at Iowa, she had an impressive final season in college as a leader who added key contributions to the Hawkeyes success. Martin was a consistent presence and was often a "glue" player. While she didn't lead the team in scoring, she was crucial in other areas, such as defense, rebounding, and facilitating the offense. She can guard multiple positions, and her basketball IQ makes her valuable in tight games. A large part of why she was drafted was her lasting impact and her overall hustle on the court.
So, while she had a promising rookie season in Las Vegas, she was coming off the bench until she made her first start mid-season. In that game, she scored a career-high 13 points and shot a perfect 3-for-3 from beyond the arc. Martin was noted for quickly adapting to the WNBA and earning the respect of teammates like A'ja Wilson. Even though it is not what Aces fans are going to want to see, Martin can be a key part of the Golden State franchise.