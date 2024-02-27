Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
23. Carolina Panthers
Listen, fans are likely going to have issues with being behind the Carolina Panthers, but Bryce Young still has a higher ceiling than anyone above him on this list. He’s a former number-one overall pick who looked absolutely terrible while the second-overall pick won Rookie of the Year. It’s not a good spot, don’t get us wrong, but there is so much room for improvement.
Some think that Young doesn’t have the toolkit to be a great quarterback or even an NFL starter, but that’s just not correct. He’s not coming in like Tim Tebow. Just look at his game against the then-surging Green Bay Packers. He threw for over 300 yards and two touchdowns while avoiding throwing an interception.
Young also had no weapons to throw to, outside of Adam Thielen. DJ Chark fell off a mountain, Jonathan Mingo had severe issues getting open as a rookie, and Terrace Marshall Jr. did not make the jump in his second year that most expected him to make. We expect the Panthers to spend significant assets (likely cap space) to bring in a receiver. Even without the first-overall pick this season, there are still pieces they can maneuver to make this offseason a successful one.
Young might be at the bottom of this list next season, but he deserves one more shot to prove he’s not a bust. Get the kid some weapons and see if he cooks. Even Gordon Ramsey can’t cook a five-star meal at Taco Bell.