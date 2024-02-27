Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers could be last on this list if one expects them to just unceremoniously let Baker Mayfield walk in free agency, but we don’t see him leaving unless there’s a better option coming in. Mayfield revitalized his career this season, throwing for a career-high in yards, touchdowns, first downs (tied with 2020), downfield throws of 20+ yards, and completion percentage. Mayfield wasn’t just feasting on short throws or just taking a ton of unwarranted chances.
Mayfield did throw for 10 interceptions, but that’s not terrible for the offense that was played in Tampa. He still got the ball downfield to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. He did this while the rushing offense severely struggled, although Rachaad White had his share of big plays.
On top of Mayfield, former second-round pick Kyle Trask is still on the roster. He had a chance to take the starting job but couldn’t in the preseason. One would expect that the University of Florida product got better while sitting behind Mayfield and seeing what it takes to lead a playoff team.
Trask can’t be the starter now. He still has too much to prove before that can happen. If the Bucs are going to move on from Mayfield, as we said, it better be with something better coming. Whether that’s Kirk Cousins or Justin Fields, who knows, but for now, Mayfield and the Bucs are too good a match to let go by the wayside.