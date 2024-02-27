Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
20. New York Jets
If Aaron Rodgers comes back and is the same guy who won MVPs, this might jump into the top ten. If Rodgers is a guy coming off a torn Achilles tendon injury that’s over the age of 40 and doesn’t have the same movement he had before, this could fall towards 30. The Jets have the most volatile quarterback situation in the league, and it’s not particularly close.
Let’s ignore Rodgers for a second (don’t tell him we’ve even suggested it). The Jets are dealing with an undesirable position behind the future Hall-of-Famer. Zach Wilson is still on the roster, but what more do the Jets need to see? Yes, he’s a former second-overall pick, but it’s just not working.
Word on the street is the Jets want to trade Wilson. Okay? Who is giving up anything for Wilson at this point? Wilson had the worst QBR among primary starters last season (30.6). The Jets might have the best collection of weapons across the depth chart, yet Wilson went 4-7 in his starts. The Jets need to find a better backup option, and it would probably be in their best interest to find two (a veteran and a rookie).
Still, it’s all about Rodgers. The Jets have so much on the line this season. Robert Saleh is coming into the season with one of the hottest seats in the NFL (short of Mike McCarthy). Rodgers is trying to salvage the end of his career. The Jets don’t want to waste the rookie contracts of Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner. Also, Miami and Buffalo are vulnerable. It’s time to make a move in the standings, and it’s up to the QB to make it happen.