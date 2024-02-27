Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
19. Seattle Seahawks
The Seattle Seahawks made the shock move of the offseason when they moved on from Pete Carroll and hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald. This has major implications for the quarterback position. Carroll was the man who had enough faith in Geno Smith that he let him be the sole heir to Russell Wilson’s spot after he was traded to the Broncos.
Smith was the biggest surprise in football in 2022. Most thought the Seahawks would be a team picking in the top five. They were right, but nobody expected it to be because the Broncos were a bottom-five team. In Seattle, Smith was fantastic. He earned himself an extension, and he was fine last season in the first year under the deal.
However, the Seahawks missed the playoffs. Now, the future for Smith isn’t as clear. He didn’t get a traditional extension like other starting QBs, so the Seahawks can get out of it easier.
Behind Smith is… nobody. There are no other quarterbacks under contract. Drew Lock is a free agent. He started two games and looked decent. He might get someone to give him the Mike White contract this offseason (two years, $8 million). The Seahawks have major questions at QB. This is going to be a priority for the Seahawks this offseason.