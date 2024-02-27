Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
18. Chicago Bears
All we’ve heard lately is that Justin Fields is available. Welcome to the NFL offseason. We don’t see a trade happening for at least a month, but everyone will talk about it nonstop until then. Football dominates the sports world, and the quarterback position takes up about 80 percent of the conversation.
Fields is the most intriguing QB who is publicly on the trade market. Kyler Murray is the only other realistic option, but the Cardinals would need to be blown away by an offer to make that move. Fields, on the other hand, is employed by the team with the first-overall pick. Caleb Williams is staring Chicago in the face, and it appears they aren’t going to trade out of the pick for two years in a row.
The Bears are this high on the list because of Fields. He has top-10 upside. However, it’s hard to call that a guarantee. He’s had some inconsistent stretches, which is why the Bears are thinking about this in the first place. Fields could become a star (if he isn’t already). There is no guarantee the Bears are trading Fields. They could even wait and trade down with the Patriots, get themselves another haul like they did last year with the Panthers, and move down to three and still get a new QB.
Tyson Bagent looked alright for one start last season, but he’s probably best as a third-string option long-term. We’ll see if the Bears completely overhaul the position this offseason.