Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
17. Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are hoping to easily be in the top ten at this point next season, but they need their now sophomore quarterback to stay healthy. Anthony Richardson had a different ailment in every game last year before a shoulder injury eventually spelled his demise. He was looking even better than CJ Stroud, who drove the Houston Texans to the playoffs under new head coach DeMeco Ryans.
Richardson was dynamic with his feet while being deadly accurate with his arm. He could make big plays while also finding the open man when his first read was swallowed off the line of scrimmage. Richardson had star written all over him. Unfortunately, he was only able to muster 84 attempts over four games.
This season, the Colts are going into the season with no doubt. It’s Richardson’s job. Gardner Minshew is a free agent, and someone will pay him more than the Colts probably are willing to go. So, they need to find a suitable backup for Richardson due to his injury history. Sam Ehlinger is still hanging around, and he’s honestly not an awful option, but the Colts want something more secure.
Still, it’s Richardson that will drive the Colts to where they want to go. He is the offense under Shane Steichen. Again, this situation could get a lot better, or another injury could make it worse.