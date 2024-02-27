Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
16. New Orleans Saints
We’re at the point of the list where there might not be a ton of upside, but these quarterbacks are just fine. The days when Derek Carr is in the top 10 of NFL quarterbacks are over, but in the right situation, he’s a playoff quarterback without a doubt. Carr faced multiple injuries last season, but he gutted it out and played every game.
Next season, hopefully, he can stay healthy. Somehow, he’s only 32 years old. Theoretically, he could still have a six-to-eight-year career left. We’ve seen players like Andy Dalton and Vinny Testaverde make very successful careers last long despite never being an all-time great.
Behind Carr, things are going to change. Jameis Winston is going to search for a chance to start somewhere, and that’s probably best for everyone involved. The Saints will probably draft someone in the middle rounds to play behind Carr. Maybe they’ll add a third QB in free agency.
Back to Carr, the question is how high can the Saints go with him under center. Is there any scenario where he leads them to a Super Bowl? Anything is possible, but the numbers aren’t behind the Saints here. This is a strange year for available QBs, so it’s fine to go into the year with Carr. However, there should be a better long-term plan behind him.