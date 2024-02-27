Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
15. Los Angeles Rams
This one is completely about age. Matthew Stafford was a top-ten quarterback for a long time with the Lions and his early days with the Rams. He’s a Super Bowl winner, and he bounced back last year from an injury-riddled 2022 season. Stafford was apparently considering retirement at one point, but those talks have calmed down.
It seems like the Rams are keeping the band together for one more run. After a successful season and playoff berth, there’s no talk of Sean McVay leaving for the broadcast booth or Aaron Donald walking away from football. The team seemed to love playing with the Rams last season, and it sent juice into a lot of these veterans, including Stafford.
In reality, Stafford is 36 years old. He still has the propensity to get injured. The Rams need a quality backup behind him. They did not have that last season, as they were forced to start Brett Rypien one week. He was so bad, they cut him right after that. They did start Carson Wentz at the end of the season. He might be an option for depth next season.
If Stafford is healthy, the Rams are probably a playoff team again. If he’s not, they aren’t. There is a backup plan in place, but it might not stick. This feels like they deserve to be right smack dab in the middle.