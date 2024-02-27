Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
14. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals could have traded Kyler Murray last season when his value was low. This offseason, Murray’s value is high again. He returned from a major knee injury in the middle of the season and looked really good. He finished the season with about 1,800 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also only had five interceptions. Most quarterbacks take a year to recover from a major knee injury. Murray is already there.
We’re not sure what the Cardinals want to be next season. Under Jonathan Gannon, Arizona looked better than we expected. It was supposed to be one of the worst teams in the league. They were never a playoff team, but Murray was able to win three games in eight games started. Over an entire season, that’s about a 7-10 record.
Murray was also good with his legs. He finished the season with 244 yards on the ground. He scored three rushing touchdowns, one in each of his first three games back. With another offseason to recover, Murray will be even better this season. Remember, this is still a 26-year-old quarterback. He can literally go through an entire rebuild, grab pieces around him, and he’d still be in his prime.
Clayton Tune is the backup in Arizona. They had high hopes for him going into training camp. He had a chance to win the starting job. He lost it to Josh Dobbs, but the point is he showed some skill during the preseason. He has no chance to start over Murray, but he’s worth keeping around for now.