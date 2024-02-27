Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
31. New England Patriots
The New England Patriots will be most people's worst quarterback situation. If we're not considering the third-overall pick, which just about everyone is assuming will be used on a QB, then the Pats have Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. They both got a chance to be the team's starter, and they were both pretty terrible.
Jones went into the season with a new lease on the offense. Matt Patricia was gone, and former Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien was in his seat. The Patriots didn't have a ton of expectations, but they still found a way to fall below that. Even so, it all started with Jones and Zappe. Their constant mistakes lost games (along with a kicker who had some incredible growing pains).
Going into next season, it's probably Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels starting in Week 1. Jones will probably get shown the door just to make the transition a little easier. Zappe will probably get to stay as the backup. This is a team going through a coaching change for the first time this millennium.
There is one thing that could keep the Patriots near the bottom of the list of quarterback situations. His name is Marvin Harrison Jr. The Ohio State product is supposedly a one-in-a-generation wide receiver. Maybe Jerod Mayo and the Patriots staff think they can make a different type of move. There are trade candidates and possibly even free agents who can hold the line while the Pats go for the sure thing in Harrison. However, we expect them to take a QB with the third-overall pick.