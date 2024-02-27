Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
13. Jacksonville Jaguars
This is mind-blowing. Trevor Lawrence was considered a good bet to jump into the top-five quarterbacks last season. He went in the opposite direction. The former can’t-miss prospect is now up for an extension, and some are wondering whether the Jaguars should even do it this offseason. Many believe the Jaguars should just give him his fifth-year option and go from there.
Lawrence had a 56 QBR, which is good for 17th place in the NFL. His 7.1 yards per attempt put him in the same breath as Derek Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Drew Lock. Lawrence did all this with the best-receiving core in his career. He had a healthy Calvin Ridley, Christian Kirk in his second year on the offense, and Evan Engram catching balls. On top of that, Travis Etienne was great.
It’s very possible Lawrence’s injury issues contributed to his lackluster season. He was fighting through pain as he tried to get his team into the playoffs. It didn’t work, and the Texans jumped them. Still, Lawrence should be fine.
C.J. Beathard is the backup of note, and he’s fine. There aren’t a lot of good backups out there, and Beathard isn’t a complete liability. Nobody is calling for him over Lawrence, but he’s fine. Lawrence needs to be much higher on this list if the Jaguars want to become the contenders they expected to be.