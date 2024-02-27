Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
12. Detroit Lions
There is a very clear line above this choice. The top 12 choices here are in amazing situations. It will blow many minds that the Lions aren’t in the top ten. Jared Goff was really good last season, and he doubled down in the playoffs. He avoided interceptions completely in the postseason against some really good defenses. He was perfect for this Lions offense that just needed to let the big players make big plays.
The Lions go into next season with major expectations. Goff will have eyes from everywhere on him. Can he handle the pressure when it’s not all sunshine and rainbows? We saw things go south in Los Angeles, but this feels like a different Goff.
The Lions won’t be making any moves at the position. In fact, they will probably give him an extension this offseason. Goff earned it.
Behind Goff, Teddy Bridgewater is retiring. Hendon Hooker was recovering from a major injury all of last season. It’s a little scary, but Hooker could have been a first-round pick before his injury. They probably go into next season with Hooker as their backup plan.