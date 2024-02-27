Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
10. Miami Dolphins
Tua Tagovailoa was very good at times last season and decent at others. He was never really bad, but there are high expectations in Miami right now. They were en route to the two-seed in the AFC last season, but they blew it at the end. The Bills ended up winning the AFC East, and the Dolphins were one-and-done in the playoffs.
Tagovailoa is another player who is up for an extension. Will the Dolphins give this man more than $40 million per season? Can it possibly go even higher?
The Dolphins are still in a pretty great spot. After Tagovailoa went through concussion hell in 2022, he was relatively healthy in 2023. The Dolphins invested in Mike White, one of the better backups in the league, so they never had to start someone like Skylar Thompson in a playoff game again. White is an amazing backup plan.
There aren’t a ton of great QBs in the league. Tagovailoa is still really good. Yes, he has amazing receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but a quarterback needs to get them the ball. The Dolphins are going to be one of the most intriguing teams this offseason. No matter what they do, the QB position is locked in.