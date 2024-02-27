Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
7. Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Herbert had a chance to become great. He was right on the cusp before last season. Everyone expected him to take that one more step into the top five quarterbacks in the league. Then, the Chargers had just a terrible season. Brandon Staley was fired in the middle of the season, and Herbert missed the end of the year with a broken finger.
Luckily for Herbert, a finger injury usually fully heals with time. Herbert should be good to go the second the season starts. And this season is going to start with reigning NCAA National Champion head coach Jim Harbaugh at the helm. The new coaching staff came in to get the best out of this offense and win games. Those are both things Herbert can get behind.
The Herbert-Harbaugh connection could lead to beautiful music on the field. Herbert was able to make great strides despite the pitfalls of Staley’s situation. Now, he will have Greg Roman creating an offense for Herbert. In the past, Roman has been known to build creative offenses that complement their QB.
Easton Stick took over for Herbert last season. He was decent at times and bad at others. That’s about what most should expect from backups in 2024. Let’s just hope that Herbert stays healthy this season.