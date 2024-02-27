Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
2. Baltimore Ravens
The reigning MVP was always going to be high on this list. Lamar Jackson was better than anyone expected him to be this season. The Ravens dominated. Only seven of their games were within one score, which includes all of their losses. They had some big wins, like the overtime victory against the Los Angeles Rams. Jackson was great in almost all of them.
Jackson had a tumultuous offseason last year, fighting for a new contract. He finally got his money, and he showed he wasn’t going to fall off once he got it. We don’t talk at all about Jackson’s deal because he’s paying it off in spades. The Ravens are very happy with their investment.
The Ravens have a lot of options for backups this offseason. Tyler Huntley has been the backup for a few years, and he’s very popular. However, the Ravens also have Josh Johnson and former Patriots backup Malik Cunningham. They have three very talented backups, and that might lead to free agency for Huntley. Only Cunningham is under contract outside of Jackson.
Can Jackson stay consistent? He has to stay healthy for the Ravens to eventually lift the Lombardi Trophy again. The AFC is stacked with quarterbacks, with six of the top seven QB situations coming from this conference. For now, the Ravens are very happy where they are.