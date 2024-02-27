Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
1. Kansas City Chiefs
Was this even a question? It’s Patrick Mahomes. We should trust Patrick Mahomes with more than just football-related inquiries. Need someone to pick your kids up from school? Mahomes would dominate that. Trying to find a baker for your spouse’s birthday cake? Mahomes is your guy. Looking for someone to fix your catalytic converter? Number 15 would find a way to do it better than anyone else.
As far as football is concerned, Mahomes is quickly becoming one of the best quarterbacks to ever play. He’s already in the Tom Brady conversation. The list of quarterbacks with more Super Bowls than Mahomes is Brady, Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montana, and that’s it. Mahomes makes this by far the best situation to be in.
The Chiefs are going for Super Bowl number three, and now they have the power of Taylor Swift behind them. They prove this is the right team to deal with a distraction of this magnitude. Nothing can stop the Chiefs.
Even with the disaster that was the receiving core, Mahomes won the Super Bowl. Marquez Valdes-Scantling showed up at the exact time he needed. Mecole Hardman was quiet until it was time to catch the Super Bowl winner. Kadarius Toney made a lot of noise, but Mahomes found ways to use him every so often. It didn’t matter who was out there; Mahomes was going to bring out their best. And that’s why he’s at the top of this list.