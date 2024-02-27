Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
29. Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos currently have Russell Wilson on the roster, but we don’t expect that to last very long. He’s reportedly selling his Colorado home. It’s likely the Broncos will be forced to cut Wilson and eat the guaranteed money they gave him. It’s fine, as Wilson wasn’t anywhere near his former self in blue and orange. However, he’s still the best quarterback on the roster.
Without Wilson, the Broncos are working with Jarrett Stidham as the starter. He was given a few games last season, and he was fine. Literally, he was fine. He wasn’t good, but not a disaster. Is that what the Sean Payton Broncos really need?
If the Broncos go into next season with Stidham as the starter, would they be predicted to finish anywhere besides last in the AFC West? They might already end up there anyway (although you’ll see why the Raiders are right there as well in a moment). Still, this was supposed to be a quick transition with new ownership and Payton at the helm. If they go into the season with Stidham, it looks like Payton will make all the money for another season of low expectations.
Denver hasn’t been mentioned as a destination for the big QBs available, but if they want to avoid a total rebuild, they should be. Maybe a total rebuild and push for the first-overall pick is the best way to take advantage of the Payton era, but it will be an expensive few years getting there.