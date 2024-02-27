Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
28. Washington Commanders
Here’s another team that still has the “starter” in-house, but going with that option is not the best for them if they want to succeed. It’s also another team with a new owner, as Josh Harris and his conglomerate of millionaires and billionaires will want results sooner rather than later. They made a coaching change, replacing Ron Rivera with former Falcons head coach Dan Quinn. Now, they have to evaluate the most important position on the field.
There were a few moments where Sam Howell looked like the real deal, but quickly, he showed he had many more negatives than positives. His mistakes cost them games, even though the offensive line did him no favors. There were some unforced errors, and it looks like the Commanders got all the answers they needed from the former North Carolina product.
The Commanders have the second-overall pick, and just about everyone is mocking a quarterback to them. The assumption is Caleb Williams is going first, so they will choose between Maye and Daniels. They will be in much better shape with someone like that under center. Hopefully, the Commanders choose to prioritize protecting their new quarterback this offseason.
Jacoby Brissett is a free agent this offseason, and it’s likely the Commanders let him sign elsewhere. He will command a decent price as a backup or 1B type. Jake Fromm was signed near the end of the season and didn’t have enough time to prove anything. We might see a completely different QB room next season.