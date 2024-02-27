Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
27. New York Giants
This is where we get spicy. The New York Giants don’t have a good QB situation. In fact, having multiple mediocre players at the position is worse than other situations where it can be seen as a clean slate. The Giants are stuck with Daniel Jones, who looked awful after signing a massive extension last offseason. What’s even worse is the Giants adjusted the extension right before the season so make some cap room. That kept them on the hook for more money longer in exchange for flexibility in what became a six-win season.
Jones is coming off a torn ACL. While the technology behind the surgery has made incredible strides over the years, it still seems like quarterbacks take an extra year to recover from the procedure. So, the Giants are going into next season with immense pressure, as Brian Daboll will be on the hot seat. If he’s stapled to Jones, that’s an issue for him.
Tommy DeVito was pretty good for a start or two, but the media circus behind him probably made that job impossible. Tyrod Taylor was decent in his playtime, but injuries made him very unavailable when the Giants needed him. Who knows what the Giants do with the backup position.
New York is looking to make a big turnaround next season, but it’s hard to see how they do that if Jones is anywhere near as bad as he was in 2023. He needs to be just as good or better than 2022 if the Giants make any noise in 2024.