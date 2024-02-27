Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
26. Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders got the answers they were looking for on Aidan O’Connell. Was he atrocious? No, but he wasn’t good, either. O’Connell was given the starting nod after Josh McDaniels was let go. He finished the season much, much better than he started. In his final four games, he had eight touchdowns and zero interceptions. Maybe he might be something, but the Raiders have to look at the big picture.
Like the Giants (but a completely different scenario), the Raiders are almost compelled to give O’Connell the ball next season. The Jimmy Garoppolo deal was a disaster, and he will likely be cut any day. (He also just got served a two-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.) It was the smart move to go with O’Connell.
This could come back to bite the validity of this list, but O’Connell without a backup plan is a scary proposition. The Raiders want to be successful under new full-time head coach Antonio Pierce. O’Connell seems like it’s the best option moving forward.
This could definitely work out for Las Vegas. O’Connell is making just over $1 million next season. He’s 26 years old, so he isn’t as young as most rookies. This is his prime, and they can take advantage of it while they can. There needs to be a veteran backup, however. There are some interesting names on the market.