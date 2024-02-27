Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
25. Cleveland Browns
Another controversial ranking, but the Cleveland Browns quarterback situation is awful. That’s because of Deshaun Watson. The Browns sold the farm and their soul to grab Watson two seasons ago. He was suspended for 11 games in his first season in Ohio. Last year was his first full season in Cleveland, and it was bizarre.
Most thought he would bounce back after a rough first year thanks to a full training camp and season. He was still incredibly inconsistent when playing, and then the injuries piled up. Some of those injuries had some wondering if a different QB would play. Watson and his guaranteed contract decided it was best to let the backup play.
Eventually, Watson legitimately missed the rest of the season. Then, Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over. As did P.J. Walker. Joe Flacco came out of South Jersey and actually saved the Browns season. He did enough to get them in the playoffs and win Comeback Player of the Year. Flacco is a free agent, and someone might overpay him after what he showed this season. The Browns can’t afford that.
It will be Watson and DTR next season in Cleveland. That’s not the security blanket anyone wants to deal with. If Watson isn’t the same guy as he was in Houston, hard conversations will be happening at this time next season.