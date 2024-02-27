Ranking every NFL team's QB situation going into the offseason
The quarterback position is the most important in sports, but some NFL teams are going into the offseason with major question marks under center.
By Nick Villano
24. Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers had a weirdly similar season to the Cleveland Browns in that their third-string quarterback led them to the postseason. He lost to the overpowering Buffalo Bills, but Mason Rudolph played the best football of his career. He returned to the Steelers last offseason despite knowing that Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky would be ahead of him and playing time would be limited.
Rudolph did amazing things with that playing time. He went 3-0 without throwing an interception in the regular season. The offense was playing much better after Matt Canada was let go. It was still slightly predictable, but Rudolph was still finding open receivers on most plays. Now, the Steelers reportedly have division in the locker room over who should start between Pickett and Rudolph.
And it might not even matter because the Steelers have been publicly tied to Bears QB Justin Fields. They are now the odds-on favorite in betting markets to get Fields. That complicates the entire offseason for the Steelers until something happens (if it ever does).
As we evaluate Pickett and Rudolph, we’d be surprised if the Steelers have one QB for 17 games next season. Both quarterbacks have ceilings that might not even qualify as a top-20 QB in the league.