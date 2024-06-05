Ranking the free agent running backs linked to Cowboys
By Lior Lampert
The Dallas Cowboys are in the unenviable position of boasting arguably the worst backfield situation in the NFL ahead of the 2024 season.
Dallas lost star running back Tony Pollard to the Tennessee Titans in free agency the offseason and has failed to replace him adequately. Other than reuniting with a washed-up version of former franchise workhorse Ezekiel Elliott, they signed veteran journeyman Royce Freeman. Yikes.
Aside from Elliott and Freeman, the other two options on the depth chart are less than inspiring -- to say the least. Whether it be undrafted change-of-pace fifth-year back Rico Dowdle or 2023 sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn, who is 5-foot-6 and 176 pounds, neither instills confidence.
How can the Cowboys breathe life into the position at this juncture in the league year? It is slim pickings on the open market. But perfect is the enemy of good. Beggars can't be choosers, and Dallas won't rectify the matter by sitting on their hands. So, they should at least try to make a move.
Three free agents have been tied to the Cowboys recently: Dalvin Cook, Cam Akers and Kareem Hunt. All of them have proven they are among the best running backs in football throughout their respective careers but are no longer at peak form. Be that as it may, they can still contribute under the right circumstances, and Dallas can be a favorable landing spot.
Today, we will rank Cook, Akers and Hunt in terms of what they can offer to a team like the Cowboys.
Ranking the 3 free agent running backs linked to Cowboys
3. Dalvin Cook
Rumors of Dalvin Cook being an option for the Cowboys have circulated for months, dating back to before the team signed Zeke. Still, nothing has materialized. But why?
2023 was a year to forget for Cook. Initially, he started the campaign with the New York Jets, forming what many thought was a dynamic backfield duo with ascending tailback Breece Hall. Alas, that was far from the case.
The four-time Pro Bowler snapped his streak of four consecutive 1,100-yard rushing efforts, and he wasn't particularly close either. Cook amassed 214 scoreless yards on 67 carries. Moreover, the advanced metrics further illustrated he was one of the worst running backs in the league this past season.
The Jets saw enough after 15 games with the team, mutually agreeing to release Cook so he could latch onto a playoff contender. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens shortly after clearing waivers in January.
We last saw Cook lumbering his way to 23 yards on eight carries for the Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round. However, considering he is still only 28, maybe a change of scenery could rejuvenate him.
Cook wouldn't be the savior the Cowboys need in their backfield. But no one is asking him to be. Yes, his best days are undoubtedly behind him. Regardless, he would provide Dallas with an alternative to Elliot that offers more upside than those already on the roster.
2. Cam Akers
Many remember how Cam Akers burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2020 by willing the Los Angeles Rams to an NFC Divisional Round appearance.
Akers was the engine of Los Angeles' Wild Card win over the Seattle Seahawks that year. He amassed a whopping 176 scrimmage yards and a touchdown on 30 touches as a 21-year-old. What made it even more impressive was him following it up with another strong performance the following week versus the Green Bay Packers.
Despite the loss, Akers racked up 90 rushing yards and a score on 18 carries. Sadly, things got brutally worse for the former second-round pick after that incredible run for reasons beyond his control.
Akers tore his right Achilles a week before training camp began for the Rams in 2021. Somehow, he made a miraculous recovery, returning in time for the playoffs only to look like a shell of himself.
Since then, he has constantly been mentioned as a trade candidate and in and out of Rams head coach Sean McVay's doghouse. Alas, the rumors came to fruition in 2023. Los Angeles dealt him to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for a late-round pick swap.
Not only did Akers fail to make his mark in Minnesota, but he tore his left Achilles. What devastating news for a player who improbably returned from one of the scariest injuries a football player can experience already. Especially for a running back who relies on his footwork and ability to accelerate/decelerate. He now has to do it all over again.
Bleacher Report's Alex Kay recently listed the Cowboys as a realistic landing spot for Akers.
Akers would likely top this list were it not for injury concerns. But considering he turns 25 this month, time is on his side. The Cowboys could do much worse than taking a chance on him.
1. Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt is no longer the dominant force he once was early in his career as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. But he is still a serviceable goal line/short yardage and receiving option out of the backfield.
While they already have a player with a similar skill set in Elliott, it doesn't hurt to have another. Hunt presents Dallas with a realistic solution to avoid going into the season reliant on the former.
Hunt filled in for Cleveland Browns star running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a gruesome knee tear in Week 2 of the 2023 campaign. It wasn't the most efficient year for the 28-year-old. He produced 495 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns on 150 touches. That may not sound like much, but it's honest work.
Considering it wouldn't cost much to sign Hunt, the Cowboys would be wise to add him. He has shown he can handle a hefty workload if called upon, unlike Dowdle and Vaughn (or Freeman, for that matter).