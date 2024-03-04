Ranking Justin Fields landing spots with trade from Bears appearing likely
With Justin Fields increasingly likely to be traded, here are some of the best landing spots for him.
By John Buhler
1. Atlanta Falcons are his hometown team and need a franchise QB badly
Of course, the Atlanta Falcons had to be No. 1. They are pretty much a quarterback away from being something truly special offensively. Plus, this is Fields' hometown team. He grew up in the Metro Atlanta area and briefly played his college ball at Georgia before transferring to Ohio State. Fields probably grew up rooting for this team. He has also said that playing for the Falcons would be cool.
Along with the Washington Commanders, and to some extent the Chicago Bears as well, everybody is watching what the Falcons want to do about the quarterback position this offseason. Atlanta could look to draft someone like Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye or J.J. McCarthy. They could also sign someone like Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield in free agency. However, the Fields trade feels palpable.
Not only is Atlanta home for Fields, but the guy who traded up to get him out of Ohio State now works for Terry Fontenot in Atlanta in former Bears general manager Ryan Pace. The idea of having Fields distribute the ball to Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Bijan Robinson sounds too good to pass up. Atlanta has many good options to get better at quarterback, but it remains to be seen if it will trade for Fields.
Atlanta should be the overwhelming favorite to land Fields, although the Las Vegas Raiders work, too.