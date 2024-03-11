Re-ranking Justin Fields most likely destinations after latest QB carousel update
- Baker Mayfield re-upping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed so obvious.
- Nobody outside of Team 3 thought Russell Wilson was going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- So where does this leave Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ahead of next season?
By John Buhler
4. Atlanta Falcons seem to be all about Kirk Cousins over Justin Fields
The Atlanta Falcons were the presumptive favorite to trade for hometown hero Justin Fields until they weren't. Fields grew up in Kennesaw and played his first year of college football over at Georgia. While he would have looked so good in the red and black throwing the ball to Drake London, Kyle Pitts and company, Atlanta seems way more likely to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency than to trade for Fields.
Although Ryan Pace drafted him out of Ohio State and is in the Atlanta front office, Terry Fontenot is ready to compete right away. Cousins is a more seamless fit into Zac Robinson's offense than even Fields is. More importantly, Atlanta is not going to want to give up precious draft capital when the Falcons would rather acquire a high-end quarterback in free agency. They can afford his big contract.
What this really comes down to is this. If Atlanta were to trade for Fields, it hurts the Falcons' chances of drafting someone like a Dallas Turner or a Rome Odunze at No. 8 overall. While they could go the free agent route to address either pass rusher or No. 2 wide receiver, not having to give up assets to land a proven starting quarterback sounds pretty good for a team in dire need of a franchise player.
This move may come back to haunt the Falcons, but there does seem to be method to the madness.