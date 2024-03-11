Re-ranking Justin Fields most likely destinations after latest QB carousel update
- Baker Mayfield re-upping with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers seemed so obvious.
- Nobody outside of Team 3 thought Russell Wilson was going to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
- So where does this leave Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields ahead of next season?
By John Buhler
3. Denver Broncos need to do something after cutting Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos just got a whole lot more interesting. Oh, don't get me wrong. They are going to be festering garbage next year. This might be the worst team in the NFL now that they cut Russell Wilson and absorbed all that dead cap. To me, they are better served signing a veteran backup like Sam Darnold or Mason Rudolph to compete for the starting job with someone like a Bo Nix in 2024.
Fields would be electrifying playing in Sean Payton's offense. He would get the most out of his talent. Without question, Fields would be the franchise quarterback the Broncos have long been coveting. However, a horribly managed roster by none other than George Paton probably ruins the Broncos' chances for Fields in the end. All things equal, this should be where he is going now, but probably not.
Overall, it is hard for me to see Fields being down with going to a rebuilding situation like the one that is absolutely taking place in Denver. Pretty much every other potential trade destination features a team that is either competitive now or is on the doorstep of being just that. If it is a long-term play, then I have no problem with the Broncos trading for Fields. Unfortunately, this team is directionless.
Barring a major and unexpected turnaround by the team, it is hard to see Paton getting another year.