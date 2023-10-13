Ranking NFL coaches by the heat of their seat: Week 6 Edition
While no coach has been fired through five weeks of the NFL season, some teams having a terrible season have to be considering the possibility. Which coaches are the safest, and which coaches should be updating their resume on LinkedIn during the bye week?
By Nick Villano
20. Sean Payton - Denver Broncos
Previous Ranking: 32
Prior to the season, Sean Payton finished last (or first depending on how you look at the list) on our rankings. Then, games were played and 70 points were scored on this defense. The only win came against a terrible Bears team. Everyone is knocking the bricks off the Broncos, and Payton might think a different opportunity would have been better. At this point, resigning is much more likely than a firing. That's why the ranking is here instead of closer to the top ten. Plus, the wild card that is benching Russell Wilson is still an option. Going 1-5 after a Thursday night loss to the Chiefs gives Payton 10 days to think about his next move.
19. John Harbaugh - Baltimore Ravens
Previous Ranking: 24
John Harbaugh and Mike Tomlin probably switch places before last week. That's how important it is to win the Steelers-Ravens games each season. They let the Steelers take over first in the AFC North, and they didn't take advantage of the slow starts from the Browns and Bengals. We've told you before how Harbaugh and the Ravens haven't been past the Division Round of the playoffs since winning Super Bowl XLVII. It is getting to put up or shut up time, but we're not there yet.
18. Zac Taylor - Cincinnati Bengals
Previous Ranking: 26
What do we do with Zac Taylor and the Cincinnati Bengals? They've had a dreadful start despite being Super Bowl contenders coming into the season. Joe Burrow's injury has a lot to do with it, but it's so much more than that. The 16.6 points per game show nothing is working for them. That's bottom five in the league. Meanwhile, the defense is allowing 22.8 points per game, which is way below average. Nothing has gone right in Cincy, but luckily for Taylor, he has enough time and rope to turn it around.
17. Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Previous Ranking: 4
One of the biggest jumps on this list, Todd Bowles has done a fantastic job with this Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. He's helped Baker Mayfield restart his career. Mike Evans is still a star and driving offense. Tom Brady retired, and this team might actually be better. Nobody is saying Mayfield is better than Brady, but maybe the pressure of Brady became too much for this team. With that gone, this team currently has first place in the NFC South under lock and key.
16. Arthur Smith - Atlanta Falcons
Previous Ranking: 13
For now, Arthur Smith feels slightly safer than he did before the season, but he still doesn't feel completely safe, right? Desmond Ridder hasn't looked good. Bijan Robinson looks better than advertised. The offense has struggled despite that. They only score 16.6 points per game (sixth worst in the league). The offense was supposed to drive this team, and it was supposed to come from the brain of Smith. He's not unsafe yet, but let's check in again at the midway point of the season.