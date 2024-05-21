Ranking potential 2024 NBA Finals matchups with Celtics, Pacers, Mavericks and Timberwolves
By Kevin Perez
The NBA Finals are just over two weeks away and we're down to four teams competing for the title. The second round of the playoffs this year was nothing short of elite basketball.
The Minnesota Timberwolves advanced to their second ever Western Conference Finals exactly 20 years after their first by taking down the defending champion Denver Nuggets on the road.
The Dallas Mavericks took down the No.1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder in an electric Game 6 that came down to the final second.
In the East, the Indiana Pacers blew out the New York Knicks in Game 7 at Madison Square Garden and the Boston Celtics cruised to their third consecutive ECF appearance by beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games.
For the first time in 44 years, the NBA will crown its sixth different champion in a row this summer. The 2010's were dominated by the Heat, Spurs, Cavs, and Warriors, establishing the presence of dynasties and repeat champions. The 2020's has delivered unparallel parity with no defending champion making it past the second round the following year.
With the conference finals decided, here are the best potential Finals matchups:
4. Mavericks vs. Pacers
A potential matchup between both these squads would be a largely offensive showcase.
Indiana defeated Dallas in their two matchups this season, by 22 and 17 points respectively. The Pacers held the NBA's second-best offensive rating throughout the regular season, and the best through the playoffs thus far. Dallas ranks eighth and seventh in those categories.
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving lead the Mavericks offensive attack, both averaging 33.9 and 25.6 points per game while Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam lead the Pacers scoring with around 20 points per game each. Apart from the stars, the Pacers offense is more evenly distributed with five players averaging above double digits in comparison to Dallas's three.
The most intriguing matchup to watch apart from Haliburton battling it out with Luka and Kyrie, will be Siakam versus the Mavs front court. Since his arrival in Indiana earlier this year, Siakam has opened up the floor for the Pacers with his ability to get to the basket and shoot from beyond the arc, allowing Indiana's offense to flow efficiently. Siakam has shot a career-high from beyond the ark this season. P.J. Washington and Dereck Lively II's ability to produce opposite of Siakam could be key for Dallas if these two teams meet.
3. Timberwolves vs. Pacers
Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton facing off in the league's biggest stage offers plenty of headlines. Both All-Stars are unapologetically themselves and have led their respective teams deep into the postseason. The Timberwolves host the NBA's best defensive rating, while the Pacers hold the second spot on the offensive side.
Both teams finished in the top 10 in the regular season in field goal percentage and 3-point efficiency. In their two matchups this season, the Timberwolves beat the Pacers by two and 16. The Pacers shot 51.2 percent and 50 percent from the field in both those losses. Despite the Timberwolves league leading defense, Haliburton and Pascal Siakam are capable scorers who can get a basket when needed. Both teams have good depth within their rosters, apart from each of their two leading scorers, the Pacers have five players averaging above double digits and while the Timberwolves have four.
Watching how the Pacers plan to break the Wolves defense starting in the backcourt with Edwards, Mike Conley and Jaden McDaniels, leading to the back where Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns are, could be a chess match in adjustments on both sides of the ball. Guard play from Edwards and Conley versus Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard could go back and forth as well. Neither franchise has ever won a championship and both are one step closer.
2. Celtics vs. Mavericks
A Celtics-Mavericks series could possibly go all the way. Both teams have explosive offenses and are driven by two faces of the league in Luka Doncic and Jayson Tatum. While the Celtics are the best team remaining and are at the top of the ratings on both sides of the ball, the Mavericks finally have a strong supporting cast around Doncic that has been able to take them this far. Apart from Kyrie Irving, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Derrick Jones Jr. have each shined in their own moments this postseason.
In their two matchups this season, Boston took both versus the Mavericks, by nine and 28. Boston's versatility defensively with Jaylen Brown and Jrue Holiday being able to switch assignments on Doncic and Irving would play a pivotal role if both teams meet. The Mavericks length on their front court with Washington and Daniel Gafford among others could hurt the Celtics especially if Kristaps Porzingis isn't 100 percent. Al Horford would likely get more minutes alongside Sam Hauser and Luke Kornet.
With Kyrie's history with Boston and to two of the more storied franchises in league history, this matchup has plenty to offer. Dallas would be seeking their second championship and their first in the Luka era, while the Celtics try to bring in No. 18.
1. Celtics vs. Timberwolves
The league's best offense versus the league's best defense on center stage might be enough to say. Looking at both teams, the Celtics have the better starting lineup and a more solidified attack, but the Timberwolves have better depth and could sustain Boston's offensive firepower. Both teams are capable of absorbing each other's punches offensively and digging in defensively when needed.
During the regular season, the Timberwolves ranked third in opponent points in the paint allowed while the Celtics had the league's second-best 3-point rating. If Boston is able to shoot efficiently, it'll be a good counter to the Timberwolves front court presence allowing them find ways to break into their defense and get quality shots at the basket.
It would be fun to watch Anthony Edwards go at it with Jayson Tatum. Or see how the Celtics plan to create defensive rotations that contain him without letting guys like Jaden McDaniels or Nickeil Alexander-Walker catch fire. If Kristaps Porzingis is fully healthy, he would be a huge part of Boston's game alongside Al Horford against Minnesota's front court.
Either way this potential matchup plays out would be entertaining for fans to watch. Minnesota could win their first NBA title or Boston could finally capitalize on another deep postseason run.