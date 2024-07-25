Ranking the 10 best NBA free agents remaining and where they should sign
The initial surge of NBA Free Agency has died down, but several appealing names still litter the market. Cap space has slowly leaked away league-wide, so those sitting without a new deal are probably looking at a veteran minimum contract or something close to it. There are a few exceptions who are still eligible to sign new deals above the cap with Bird Rights, or to change teams via sign-and-trade.
For the non-stars, it's all about finding the right blend of fit and opportunity at their next stop. Winning is paramount in the NBA, but players also have financial considerations and pride. Many want guaranteed playing time, or depending on their status, a visible path to NBA minutes. Others will prioritize role and reps over fit or (short-term) money, while others are wise enough to realize that fit and per-minute impact are more important than simple volume to most front offices.
Here are the best free agents left unsigned, and where they might end up.
10. Jae Crowder
Jae Crowder spent last season with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he averaged 6.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 23.1 minutes. At 34 years old, Crowder's prime days are distant in the rearview mirror. His next team should not necessarily expect a full-time rotation cog, although Crowder's defense is still up to par and his energy is infectious.
The major swing skill for Crowder is shooting. He hit 34.9 percent of his 3s last season, compared to 43.6 percent the season prior. At this point in his career, Crowder's offensive value is rooted almost entirely in spot-up 3s. He needs to make open shots when they come his way.
POTENTIAL FITS: Bucks, 76ers, Lakers
9. Lonnie Walker IV
Lonnie Walker IV averaged 9.7 points and 2.2 rebounds in 17.4 minutes for the Brooklyn Nets last season, popping off for the occasional show-stopping offensive performance in a niche bench role. There are valid concerns about the limitations of Walker's skill set — he is geared largely toward scoring, with limited equity as a passer, defender, or rebounder — but his athleticism and shot-making at 6-foot-4 warrant investment. He plays taller than his listed height due to a 6-foot-10 wingspan, and he's still 25 years old. There is untapped upside.
Teams looking for a bench sparkplug or a low-stakes development project should gladly take on Walker. He's due for a minimum deal at this point and could provide everyday rotation minutes for a variety of teams and situations.
POTENTIAL FITS: Heat, Bucks, Clippers
8. Robert Covington
Robert Covington spent the second half of last season with the Philadelphia 76ers sidelined due to injury. At this point, health concerns will follow the 33-year-old wherever he goes. Even so, risk is limited on a minimum contract, which is what Covington is bound to sign in the days or weeks to come. He is not the most robust offensive talent, but Cov is still one heck of a defender. His deflection rate is through the roof, and his weak-side rim protection can elevate any defense.
Covington is the classic 3-and-D bench cog. He can barely dribble and he's not going to score much inside the arc, but Covington stretches the defense with deep catch-and-shoot 3s, and he's one of the league's great, underrated defensive floor-raisers. He should be in a rotation next season, and so long as he's healthy, folks will be wondering why it took so long for a team to sign him.
POTENTIAL FITS: 76ers, Heat, Mavericks
7. Gordon Hayward
The Oklahoma City Thunder experiment was pretty much a disaster for Gordon Hayward, but he should still get a contract and an opportunity next season. The 34-year-old is plagued by injury concerns, but even in a catastrophically bad season, Hayward slashed .464/.411/.742 while averaging 9.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in 24.4 minutes.
There's a good role player in there. Hayward has size on the wing, he's a confident shooter, and he can still beat closeouts, create a bit off of drives, and supply his team with connective tissue on the offensive end. The defensive concerns are grave, but with adjusted expectations, Hayward could make a lot of teams regret passing on him.
POTENTIAL FITS: 76ers, Warriors, Nuggets
6. Dennis Smith Jr.
A former top-10 pick who bombed and almost fell out of the league, Dennis Smith Jr. has undergone a renaissance in recent years. He was a regular in the Nets rotation last season, averaging 8.9 points and 3.6 assists in 18.9 minutes. The shooting struggles are a concern (29.4 percent from deep), but Smith is simply one of the best on-ball guard defenders in the NBA. That was not his reputation coming out of NC State back in 2017, so it's a real testament to Smith's work ethic and willingness to adapt.
Built strong at 6-foot-2, Smith is still a nutty athlete. Rather than translating that athleticism into mesmerizing rim attacks and self-creation flourishes on offense, however, Smith channels it into top-notch defense. He fights over screens, mirrors ball-handlers like a demented reflection, and generates turnovers with his activity level. Somebody should sign this dude.
POTENTIAL FITS: Heat, Jazz, Nuggets
5. Precious Achiuwa
Precious Achiuwa is the best center (center hybrid?) left in free agency, which means several teams should be checking in. At 24, there's still upside to grow into. Achiuwa is undersized at 6-foot-8, but he's built like a tank with incredible movement skills. He only shot 26.8 percent from deep last season, but the volume is encouraging. It's a weapon he makes use of and his consistency should improve over time.
Achiuwa is comfortable putting the ball on the hardwood and attacking on straight-line drives. If he can improve his shot selection and feel, perhaps embracing his physicality more as a scorer around the basket, he's going to take a leap. The defense is serviceable, especially when the size disadvantage isn't too vast, and Achiuwa competes hard. He should be on a roster.
POTENTIAL FITS: Knicks, Heat, Nuggets
4. Markelle Fultz
The career arc of former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz has been utterly confounding. He was celebrated as the future of Sixers basketball on draft night, but the once-electric prospect quickly forgot how to shoot. We never got a clean and concise explanation for why Fultz lost his shooting form, but he never quite recovered it. After shooting above 30 percent on more than one 3-point attempt per game in the 2022-23 season, Fultz saw his volume and efficiency crater last season. He was also beset by injuries, never able to establish much of a rhythm.
He averaged 7.8 points and 2.8 assists in 21.2 minutes, starting 18 of 49 appearances for the Orlando Magic. Despite those struggles, he's 26 with obvious athleticism and talent. Fultz still pressures the rim, creates advantages with his handle, and offers impressive defensive versatility with his length. Whoever takes a shot will probably end up happy they did.
POTENTIAL FITS: Wizards, Spurs, Nets
3. Luke Kennard
The Memphis Grizzlies are jumping through hoops to re-sign Luke Kennard at the moment, so he probably won't stay on the market for much longer. All the same, he should be receiving outside interest from teams in need of 3-point shooting and connective playmaking, which Kennard supplies in ample volume.
He's not much of a defender, but Kennard averaged 11.0 points and 3.5 assists in 25.6 minutes last season while drilling 45 percent of his 3s. He is a legitimate rotation-level piece at minimum, maybe even a starter in the right situation. Contenders (other than Memphis) probably need to think up sign-and-trades, as Kennard should get a nice chunk of change on his next deal.
POTENTIAL FITS: Grizzlies, Pistons, Magic
2. Isaac Okoro
Isaac Okoro's future is unclear. He's a restricted free agent, which puts all the power in the Cleveland Cavaliers' hands. It's unclear if Cleveland actually wants to pay Okoro, however, so he could end up in a sign-and-trade. The Cavs' desire to shake up the roster and limit spending is understandable, but Okoro is an essential cog. He's a top-shelf wing defender, something the Cavs otherwise lack, and he hit 39.1 percent of his 3s last season, a new career high.
Teams in need of defensive stoppage should gladly turn to Okoro. His price tag could climb a bit due to his age (23) and perceived upside as a former top-five pick, but every NBA team needs somebody to handle the challenging defensive assignments on a nightly basis. Okoro sticks to ball-handlers and wings like glue, and he's enough of a shoot or slash threat to stay on the floor offensively.
POTENTIAL FITS: Cavaliers, Wizards, Pacers
1. Tyus Jones
Tyus Jones lasting this long into free agency is utterly confounding. He was excellent for the Washington Wizards last season, the rare source of light in a dark and brutal rebuilding campaign. He's one of the most efficient lead guards in the sport, averaging 12.0 points and 7.3 assists on .489/.414/.800 splits in 29.3 minutes. He never turns the ball over (1.0 per game), he consciously elevates those around him, and his skill set is highly flexible.
Whether he's setting up the offense or relied on more for shooting and connectivity, Jones can thrive just about anywhere. He has high-stakes battles under his belt from his time with the Grizzlies and his next contract should come it at a reasonable number, even if it requires creativity and a sign-and-trade. He should not last on the market much longer.