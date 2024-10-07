Ranking the funniest Padres interactions with classless Dodgers fans
Dodger Stadium embarrassed itself on a national stage during L.A.'s loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS on Sunday night. The home crowd should've been directing its frustration toward Jack Flaherty and the Dodgers' pitching staff. Instead, it chose to throw debris at several Padres players, causing a lengthy delay in the bottom of the seventh inning and drawing the ire of umpires, coaches and players on both sides.
Even worse? The extended temper tantrum only seemed to make the Padres stronger. Rather than let a hostile crowd rattle them into throwing away a win, San Diego just laughed in the face of danger and kept going about their business, pouring on six more runs over the final two innings to turn a 4-1 game into an ugly 10-2 blowout. Oh, and they made sure to have some fun doing it.
The best Padres reactions to Dodgers fans' meltdown in NLDS Game 2
3. The entire Padres bullpen
Visiting bullpens are always at risk of some ... interesting fan encounters, ensconced in the middle of bleachers full of hostile fans. Sunday night was no exception, as some Dodgers fans started throwing objects into the Padres 'pen while things unraveled during the bottom of the seventh. They quickly learned just how poor of an idea that was, though, when every San Diego reliever reacted by offering to throw hands:
It's all fun and games until a full group of professional athletes are staring you down and challenging you to come say it to their faces.
2. Jurickson Profar
Profar was visibly shaken up after a couple of baseballs were thrown in his direction while he was standing in left field. Once he recovered, though, he tried to have a little fun with his haters, at one pointing walking over and offering one of the balls back to a fan in the stands. The fan's response? Throwing it away, of course.
Shockingly, this wasn't even the greatest troll Profar managed to pull last night.
1. Fernando Tatis Jr.
The winner, however, has to be Tatis Jr., who seems to genuinely enjoy drawing the ire of opposing fans. San Diego's right fielder also had debris thrown at him during the bottom of the seventh, and responded by going full "Are you not entertained?" toward the entire right-field bleachers.
Did we mention Tatis Jr. also hit two homers and drove in three runs? Maybe just stop booing him all together, because it clearly only makes him stronger.