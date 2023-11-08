Ranking the New England Patriots six Super Bowl wins
The New England Patriots won six Lombardi Trophies in an 18-year stretch. Here’s a look at how those Super Bowl performances rate.
No NFL franchise has appeared in more Super Bowls (11) and only the Pittsburgh Steelers can match the rate of success (6). The New England Patriots first played on Super Sunday in 1985, which resulted in a 46-10 loss to the storied Chicago Bears (XX). They returned to the “Big Game” 11 years later with a coaching staff that included Bill Parcells and Bill Belichick. The team fell to the Green Bay Packers, 35-21, in Super Bowl XXXI.
Belichick became the Patriots head coach in 2000. The club was in the Super Bowl a year later. It began an amazing run that saw quarterback Tom Brady and company reach this game nine times in 18 seasons, with six victories. A look back at those wins, with a little reminder of how the Pats got there.
6. Patriots 13, Rams 3 (Super Bowl LIII)
The last time a Bill Belichick team played on Super Sunday was five years ago. Given the current state of affairs with the franchise, it may seem a lot longer than that. The 2018 Patriots were far from dominant but showed their savvy in the postseason when it counted.
New England won its 10th straight division title with an 11-5 record. The club was just 3-5 away from home but perfect (9-0, including playoffs) at home. Twice during the season, Belichick and company lost back-to-back games.
Then came the playoffs and the running game took center stage. Celebrated offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia had his unit humming. A balanced attack totaled 150-plus yards on the ground in three postseason wins.
The 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Atlanta remains the lowest-scoring Super Bowl in the game’s 57-year history, New England held Sean McVay’s potent offense to 260 total yards and a field goal The Patriots' offense rolled up 407 total yards but managed only 13 points. Wide receiver Julian Edelman was the game’s MVP in the defensive struggle.