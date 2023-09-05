Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season
The NBA shooting guard position is loaded with talent — elite scorers and dominant two-way impact players. Here are the best of the best.
Ranking the top 5 shooting guards for the 2023-24 season: 2. Anthony Edwards
Anthony Edwards just turned 22 years old a month ago and is ascending to become one of the best NBA players in the game. In just his third season, he has proven so much that he will be considered a top-10 player soon enough.
Last season Edwards had the best season of his career, averaging 24.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals while shooting 45.9 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3, and 75.6 percent from the free throw line. He was selected to his first All-Star game.
Even though he didn't have a better season than some of the people behind him, Edwards is due to make the jump to superstardom next season. Nothing is more evident than his playoff performance against the reigning champions in the Denver Nuggets.
In the playoffs Edwards averaged 31.8 points, 5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 2 blocks while shooting 48.2 percent from the field, 34.9 percent from 3, and 84.6 percent from the free throw line.
On top of his elite offensive ability, Edwards is also growing into his potential as a strong defender.
The weakest part of Edwards' game is that he isn't the most efficient shooter at times. Edwards is going to get better at shooting and will break through next season and will be in the conversation as one of the best 15 players in the NBA.
Edwards has a lot of Jordan and Kobe in him. He always wants to embarrass his opponent on both sides of the ball, he is willing to do anything if it means his team wins and loves dunking on opposing big men.
If Edwards takes another step this year, the Minnesota Timberwolves will see a drastic improvement. He will be unquestionably one of the best shooting guards and arguably the best shooting guard in the NBA. Except there is another player who holds the title right now.