Raptors projected lineup and rotations heading into 2023-24 season
Fred VanVleet is gone and Pascal Siakam's free agency looms, but here's how the Toronto Raptors' lineup and rotations will look under new head coach Darko Rajaković.
Toronto Raptors starting shooting guard: O.G. Anunoby
There was a point last season where it felt like O.G. Anunoby might win Defensive Player of the Year. He would have to settle for steals champion and second team All-Defense, but the Raptors' swingman absolutely cemented his status as one of the league's premier perimeter defenders. He did that while putting together the best offensive season of his career, too.
Anunoby averaged 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.9 steals on .476/.387/.838 splits in 35.6 minutes. Teams were rumored to be offering up to three first-round picks for Anunoby at the trade deadline, but the Raptors declined. The 26-year-old is considered part of Toronto's core. That factor undeniably contributes to the Siakam trade rumors. Anunoby is a free agent next summer; a Siakam trade would increase Anunoby's role and, perhaps, his desire to stay.
He is well set up for another leap in production. The 3-point shot is falling more than ever and Anunoby puts his strength to excellent use as a slasher. He operates patiently in the mid-range game, where it can often feel like he picked up a few tips from Kawhi back in 2019, and he can plow through defenders for finishes at the rim. Anunoby shows good awareness off the ball, too. Barnes and Siakam frequently locate him on backdoor cuts or when he's filling the lane in transition.
At 6-foot-7, Anunoby can competently guard one through four. He is Toronto's best on-ball defender and he will get tasked with all the tough matchups, from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Donovan Mitchell. Anunoby gets low at the point of attack and is never bumped off his spot. His 7-foot-2 wingspan was all too frequently on the receiving end of opposing passes last season. He's a deflection magnet, a brick wall, a complete spatial void. Anunoby's defense is special to behold.
Primary backup shooting guard: Gary Trent Jr.
The Raptors moved Gary Trent Jr. to the second unit after the Jakob Poeltl trade. He's probably overqualified for the sixth man role, but all the best sixth men are. Trent averaged 17.4 points on .433/.369/.839 splits in 32.1 minutes last season. He doesn't offer much as a rebounder or passer, but Trent takes a lot of 3s and defends his position well. That alone makes him essential to the current iteration of the Raptors.
Volume and efficiency from 3-point range has been a huge struggle for this Toronto team. Trent can get tunnel vision at times, but the Raptors surround him with multiple quality passers in every lineup. Trent isn't the biggest wing at 6-foot-5, but he's strong and he defends with an edge. He's capable of going off-script and delivering more than 3-and-D, but that is the basis of Trent's appeal for the Raptors.
Other players who could receive minutes at shooting guard: Gradey Dick, Scottie Barnes, Dennis Schroder